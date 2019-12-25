Boris Johnson geht in Weihnachtsbotschaft auf die Not verfolgter Christen ein

Liebe Landsleute, bitte vergleicht, was der von vielen unserer Journalisten und Politiker verunglimpfte Boris Johnson seinen Landsleuten und der Welt zu Weihnachten sagt, mit dem, wie Bundespräsident Steinmeier seine Landsleute in gute und böse auseinander dividiert.

Britanniens Prime Minister dankt den Landsleuten im Gesundheitsdienst, in der britischen Armee im Auslandseinsatz und all den anderen im öffentlichen Dienst, die auch an den Weihnachtsfeiertagen selbstlos ihren Dienst für die anderen Landsleute tun.

Und er wendet sich an die unzähligen Christen, die auf der Welt verfolgt werden. Das will er ändern, sagt Johnson.

Warum hat der Bundespräsident, warum haben andere „Obere“ in Deutschland keine solche Botschaft für ihre Landsleute? Die Antwort ist ebenso einfach wie todtraurig: Weil für sie andere – höchst vordergründige – Ziele Vorrang haben, an erster Stelle sie selbst.

Wir von TE wünschen allen Landsleuten, dass die Weihnachtsbotschaften 2020 der von Boris Johnson gleich kommen, nicht denen von Steinmeier, Schäuble, Merkel und so weiter.

„Hi folks, Boris Johnson here, taking a moment to wish you all a merry little Christmas.

It’s that special time of year when, whatever has gone before, we can take an opportunity to celebrate all that is good in the world and to spend time with our friends and family.

Christmas Day is, first and foremost, a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a day of inestimable importance to billions of Christians the world over.

I hope you are all enjoying a wonderful break with your loved ones, sharing gifts and tucking into some delicious food.

Of course, as many of us are enjoying a break at this time of year, let’s not forget all those who have selflessly put their celebrations on hold.

On behalf of the whole country I want to say a huge thank you to our amazing NHS staff, many of whom will be working throughout the holidays to take care of us. Thank you also to our police, and all those public servants working tirelessly this Christmas.

I also want to express my personal gratitude to the wonderful members of our Armed Forces currently on deployment – and therefore to their friends, family and children back home who will have an empty chair at the table when they tuck in to their Christmas dinner.

Today of all days, I want us to remember those Christians around the world who are facing persecution. For them, Christmas Day will be marked in private, in secret, perhaps even in a prison cell.

As Prime Minister, that’s something I want to change. We stand with Christians everywhere, in solidarity, and will defend your right to practice your faith. So as a country let us reflect on the year, and celebrate the good that is to come.

Folks, I hope you enjoy the next few days.

Try not to have too many arguments with the in-laws, or anyone else.

And whoever you are, wherever you are, and however you’re celebrating, have a very happy Christmas, and I’ll see you all again in the New Year.“

Quelle: www.gov.uk